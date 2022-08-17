Hasbro Announces Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber Re-Release Slated for Spring 2023

One of the most iconic weapons in all of fan culture is the lightsaber so it’s no wonder that fans of Star Wars want to have their very own. While the real thing doesn’t exist (yet) Hasbro is bringing back their Black Series Darth Revan lightsaber and pre-orders are open now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans who missed out on the initial run of Hasbro’s Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber, now have the opportunity to secure one for their collection.

In 2020, the fan favorite character was the focus of Hasbro’s Black Series line with a color changing lightsaber to depict his journey with the Force. In 2023, the company will re-release the collectible and are currently accepting pre-orders.

The Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber features design and deco based on the character’s weapon of choice featured in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game.

As with all of Hasbro’s high end lightsabers, this piece includes advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects for the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet!

The collectible comes with a stand, removable blade and removable kyber crystal giving Star Wars lovers multiple options for dynamic display.

The Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber sells for $278.99 and is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth .

. It’s expected to ship to fans in April 2023.

A link to the item can be found below.

“In Star Wars lore, Darth Revan’s journey from Sith to Jedi is evidenced by the color of his Lightsaber blade – as a Sith Lord, he wields the familiar red-bladed Lightsaber, but as a redeemed Jedi Knight he brandishes a Lightsaber with a purple blade.”

