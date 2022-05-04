Ahsoka, Hondo Grogu and More Featured on Star Wars Day Merchandise at shopDisney

The galaxy far, far away is closer than ever as today marks Star Wars Day aka May the 4th! Fans of all ages and factions can join the celebration over at shopDisney where exciting new must-have collections and merchandise will be unveiled for the first time!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Among the assortment of toys, collectibles and attire debuting at Disney’s ultimate shopping destination are lightsaber hilts, a Star Wars Key and new Spirit Jerseys. Of course if you’ve been following Laughing Place, you might have already spotted some of these merchandise offerings from Disneyland’s Star Wars Nite!

Star Wars Day Merchandise shopDisney

Ahsoka Hilt

A stunning must-have for serious collectors are the twin lightsaber hilts belonging to Ashoka Tano. The beautiful replicas are packaged in a wooden box embellished with Ahsoka’s signature makings and Aurebesh lettering all around that features her name and the quote “I am no Jedi.”

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilts – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 2,000

Set includes two hilts and case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Includes hilt case with hinged lid, metal latch closure, and cushioned interior

When opened, case plays John Williams' The Princess Appears (commonly known as The Force theme)

Crest with Morai the owl featured on front of case with the word ''Ahsoka'' in Aurebesh

Aurebesh phrase on front translates to ''I am no Jedi''

Push switch on hilts to activate authentic Ahsoka Lightsaber noises and illuminate attachable Lightsaber Blades in white, sold separately

Grogu Key

We all love shopDisney’s Collectible Key series especially when they’re themed to Star Wars! Today’s release features our favorite green alien, Grogu!

Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be With You 2022 Collectible Key – Special Edition

Spirit Jerseys

Spirit Jerseys have become a fan favorite fashion statement across the galaxy. Now, Star Wars lovers have a chance to scoop up .

Star Wars ''May the Force Be With Us'' Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey for Adults

Hats

Decorate up top with hats that proudly showcase the Star Wars franchise. Channel your inner Rebel leader with the turquoise bucket hat featuring a tropical print or stay sharp with the Bounty Hunter baseball cap branded for May the 4th.

Star Wars Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey

Star Wars Day 2022: ''May The 4th Be With You'' Baseball Cap for Adults

Pins

A holiday celebration deserves a perfect pin collectible and there are three for Star Wars Day 2022! The ever popular Bounty Hunters and Grogu star on this year’s collection.

Bounty Hunters ''May the 4th Be With You'' Jumbo Pin – Star Wars Day 2022 – Limited Edition

Boba Fett and IG-88 ''May the 4th Be With You'' Pin – Star Wars Day 2022 – Limited Release

Grogu ''May the 4th Be With You'' Pin – Star Wars Day 2022 – Limited Release

Wishables

It’s a special edition release of Disney Parks Wishables designed for May the 4th! This collection is themed to Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run and includes Hondo,

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – Micro 4 3/4'' – Limited Release

Chewbacca Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – Micro 4 3/4'' – Limited Release

Toys & Collectibles

And if these aren’t enough there’s also new LEGO releases, Diamond Select collectibles, and so much more.

LEGO Death Star Trench Run 75329 – Star Wars: A New Hope – The Collector Series

LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training 75330 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – The Collector Series

Chewbacca Deluxe Action Figure by Diamond Select – Star Wars

Boba Fett Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select Toys – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Star Wars Droid Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

501st Clone Trooper and Clone Shock Trooper Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

In addition to the exciting releases above, is a galaxy's worth of new arrivals, pre-orders, and popular items. Happy Star Wars Day, and May the 4th be With You!

How are you celebrating May the 4th? Be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for Star Wars Day news, merchandise, live streams and more.