Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney May 31st

With so many exciting reveals coming out of Star Wars Celebration, shopDisney had to get in on the fun too. This week they’ll be bringing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber to fans as pre-orders for the new collectible open on May 31st.

Hello there!



Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER sets arriving for pre-sale May 31 at 7 a.m. PT. https://t.co/paR0EiBoZV pic.twitter.com/rjyeyB3QIP — shopDisney (@shopDisney) May 28, 2022

While it’s terribly exciting to build your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at Black Spire Outpost, it’s also thrilling to collect the weapons of some of the galaxy’s best defenders.

Traditionally, the legacy blades sell for $219.99 and include a removable blade, stylized hilt, belt clip and display stand.

Guests will find the new release on the Star Wars page on shopDisney

