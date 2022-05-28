Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney May 31st

With so many exciting reveals coming out of Star Wars Celebration, shopDisney had to get in on the fun too. This week they’ll be bringing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber to fans as pre-orders for the new collectible open on May 31st.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Following the announcement of new Star Wars items coming to Galaxy’s Edge, shopDisney has confirmed that Obi-Wan’s lightsaber will be joining the line of Legacy Lightsabers that celebrate the iconic weapons of our favorite characters.
- In a tweet shared this morning, shopDisney revealed that fans will be able to pre-order the stunning collectible starting on Tuesday, May 31st at 7am PT.
- While it’s terribly exciting to build your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at Black Spire Outpost, it’s also thrilling to collect the weapons of some of the galaxy’s best defenders.
- The Legacy Lightsaber collection gives fans a way to commemorate their favorite heroes or villains with beautiful, interactive display pieces.
- Traditionally, the legacy blades sell for $219.99 and include a removable blade, stylized hilt, belt clip and display stand.
- Guests will find the new release on the Star Wars page on shopDisney starting Tuesday, May 31st at 7am PT.
- Check back soon for a link to this high end collectible.
