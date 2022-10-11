Prices Increase at Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

You’re going to need more credits on the planet Batuu with popular experiences at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge increasing in price.

What’s Happening:

Prices are increasing for two popular experiences at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Droid Depot, an experience where guests can visit a workshop stocked with parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing their very own droid (one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks) by assembling parts as they roll out on a conveyor belt, is now increasing in price from $99.99 to $119.99.

Across the outpost, guests will also find Savi’s Workshop, where they can construct their very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. There, a group known as the “gatherers” ushers them into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts and pieces collected from throughout the galaxy. This experience is a group activity led by an entertaining instructor, and has now increased in price from $219.99 to $249.99.

Both of these experiences have been huge hits since they debuted along with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019.

These price increases come on the heels of other price announcements, including increased prices for tickets Disneyland Resort as increases on prices