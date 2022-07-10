Leia Force FX Elite Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney July 11th

Say what you will about The Rise of Skywalker, it did give us something we’d not seen before, Leia Organa training with a Lightsaber. Hasbro is bringing her weapon to their Force FX Elite Lightsaber line and it will be available on shopDisney tomorrow.

Separate from the Disney Legacy Lightsabers, Force FX Elite blades and hilts are part of a stunning line from Hasbro that celebrates the galaxy’s most iconic weapons.

It’s long been known that Leia was Force sensitive, but we don’t actually see her wielding a blade until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A flashback scene reveals her and her twin brother Luke sparing as she trains in the way of the Jedi.

While it's terribly exciting to build your own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop at Black Spire Outpost, it's also thrilling to collect the weapons of some of the galaxy's best defenders.

at Black Spire Outpost, it’s also thrilling to collect the weapons of some of the galaxy’s best defenders. The Force FX Elite collection gives fans a way to commemorate their favorite heroes or villains with beautiful, interactive display pieces that feature lighting and sound effects.

Hasbro’s Force FX line usually sells for $265.00 and includes a removable blade, stylized hilt, and display stand.

While there are currently no other high end lightsabers on shopDisney, there are several play versions for fans to enjoy.

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection Book is a comprehensive visual guide exploring the iconic and legendary Lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy.