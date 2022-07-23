Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber Now Available for Pre-Order

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! Hasbro has introduced a new Force FX Elite Lightsaber coming to their Star Wars: The Black Series line of collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s another exciting week for collectors and Star Wars nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed an incredible lightsaber joining The Black Series.

The Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is designed after the weapon’s most recent appearance in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As with all of the Force FX series, this collectible offers sound effects, lighting and other electronic features.

It comes with a removable blade and a stand giving fans several options for dynamic display.

Pre-orders will be available

It sells for $278.99 and is designed for fans ages 14 and up.

A link to the lightsaber can be found below.

Darth Vader Lightsaber

Feel the power of the Dark Side and wield an iconic weapon! This premium lightsaber features design and deco based on Darth Vader’s iconic red Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, this is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode The Black Series Lightsabers are known for.

Star Wars:The Blackseries Darth Vader Force Fx Elite Lightsaber

Includes stand, removable blade, and removable kyber crystal

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $278.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

More Star Wars: The Black Series:

In addition to the awesome Darth Vader lightsaber, Hasbro has unveiled 15 new action figures