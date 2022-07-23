Hasbro’s Expands Star Wars: The Black Series with 15 Awesome Action Figures

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! Hasbro has introduced 15 new products coming to their Star Wars The Black Series line of collectibles.

It’s another exciting week for collectors, gamers and Star Wars nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed new action figures joining The Black Series and Black Series Credit Collection

Spanning every corner of the galaxy (and a few eras) the SDCC Black Series lineup includes: Axe Woves Migs Mayfeld Luke Skywalker HK-87 Grogu

Fans can also collection two droids from the Gaming Greats wave: KX Security Droid B1 Battle Droid

For something completely different and incredibly fun, there are Halloween inspired figures with cool paint finishes and trick-or-treat accessoires: Clone Trooper Wookiee

As for the Black Series Credit Collection, the characters includes in this wave are: Ahsoka Tano Bo-Katan Kryze Tusken Raider The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Boba Fett

Pre-orders will be available at major retailers as well as select exclusives at Amazon, GameStop, shopDisney, Target, and Walmart.

products are expected to arrive in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Prices range from $24.99-$38.99. Links to the individual products can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series

Inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series.

Axe Woves

STARWARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES

Comes with one entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available:Spring 2023

Migs Mayfeld

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MIGS MAYFELD

Comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (IMPERIAL LIGHT CRUISER)

Comes with entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at HasbroPulse and most major retailers.

HK-87

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HK-87

Comes with one entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Grogu

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GROGU

Comes with 7 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Black Series Gaming Greats

Inspired by characters in the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection.

KX Security Droid

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS KX SECURITY DROID

Comes with 1entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order July 28 at 1PM EST exclusively at GameStop.

B1 Battle Droid

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS B1 BATTLE DROID

Comes with 1entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order July 28 at 1PM EST exclusively at GameStop

The Black Series Credit Collection

This distinctive collection features premium deco applications inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, plus a collectible NewRepublic credit accessory.

Tusken Raider

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION TUSKEN RAIDER

Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at GameStop

The Mandalorian (Tatooine)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (TATOOINE)

Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at Amazon.

Dark Trooper

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION DARK TROOPER

Comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $38.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.com at a later date

Boba Fett

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION BOBA FETT

Comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including gaffi stick and cycler rifle

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at Walmart

Ahsoka Tano

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION AHSOKA TANO

Comes with 2 detachable lightsabers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 7/26 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target

Bo-Katan

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIESCREDIT COLLECTION BO-KATAN KRYZE

Comes with removable helmet and blaster pistols

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. RetailPrice: $27.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers.

The Black Series Halloween Edition

Celebrate theHalloween season with these specially designed STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figures, featureing Halloween-themed deco and packaging.

Clone Trooper Halloween

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER (HALLOWEEN EDITION)

Comes with Porg toy with vampire-inspired deco and a chest decorated with a Jabba the Hutt-inspired ghost and filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for preorder this Fall exclusively at Target

Wookie Halloween

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WOOKIEE (HALLOWEEN EDITION)

Comes with an included Bogling toy with werewolf-inspired deco and a candy bucket filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for preorder this Fall exclusively at Walmart