Reflect on the Force with New Apparel Collection Guided by the Light by Ashely Eckstein

D23 Expo is days away from its return and Disney fans have been treated to non stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the new Star Wars themed Guided by the Light collection hails from Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano) and will be available on shopDisney next week.

The D23 Expo 2022 is about to start and one of the most anticipated elements is the new merchandise. Not only do guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but shopDisney is also home to the newly launched products.

One of the product lines fans are eager to out is Guided by the Light, a stunning Star Wars collection inspired by Ahsoka Tano’s journey and designed by none other than Ashley Eckstein.

Fans of the light side of the Force will appreciate the comfortable, casual and loose fitting styles that are enhanced with reflective materials to truly capture the light! The assortment includes: Shirts Pants Hats Minnie Ears

Guided by the Light collection will be available on shopDisney starting September 9th and prices ranges from $29.99-$69.99.

Check back soon for links to the individual items .

Guided by the Light Fashion Top – $36.99

Guided by the Light Joggers – $44.99

Guided by the Light Jacket – $69.99

Guided by the Light Headband – $29.99

Guided by the Light White Tee – $36.99

Guided by the Light Grey Hat – $29.99

Guided by the Light Beanie – $29.99

Guided by the Light Shoulder Bag – $55

Guided by the Light Hoodie – $59.99

