One week from now, Disney fans will be gathering in Anaheim for the long awaited return of D23 Expo. The 2022 version will of course feature panels, announcements and celebrity appearances but most importantly, there will be merchandise! This year RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing three exclusive styles to the show floor with a new look debuting each day.

Since 2012 RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool! Now, in celebration of D23 Expo 2022, they’re adding new designs to their already awesome Disney collections that will be available exclusively at the event.

RSVLTS D23 Expo booth exclusives feature three designs that span different franchises but are united in one theme: food and beverage! For the Marvel comic lover there’s a Deadpool inspired chimichanga style; a truly mad and wonderfully colorful Alice in Wonderland top classic Disney fans will enjoy; and a The Mandalorian shirt featuring Grogu with the best snack of all—FROGS!

In case you’re wondering, all three exclusives are officially licensed, and each offers a unique design that’s available in RSVLTS’ classic and women’s style button down tees. As always, these trendy shirts are made with signature Kunuflex material and they’ll be available on their respective days while supplies last. Guests can find RSVLTS at booth #2370.

“Maximum Chimi” – Friday, September 9th Exclusive

How’s this for a delicious ode to everyone’s favorite fourth wall-breaking superhero?! Live out your Deadpool dreams with this tasty offering featuring the culinary stylings of Wade Wilson's menacing mask poured over a very specific food that he loves. Yep. Chimichangas.

“Trippy Tea” – Saturday, September 10th Exclusive

Fall down the fashion rabbit hole with this curious Alice in Wonderland design that showcases the trippy treats she enjoyed on her wild and whimsical visit to wonderland. Look closely and you’ll spot Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, and other characters that are guaranteed to put a Cheshire cat smile on your face.

“Grogu-Sized Snacks” – Sunday, September 11th Exclusive

At age 50, he’s the cutest kid in the Star Wars galaxy and we’d all be happy to have him as a charge. This top highlights Grogu surrounded by Force levitated amphibians and—spoiler alert— he does manage to snack on some delicious treats. It’s a froggy feast for the ages!

The latest Disney inspired styles from RSVLTS launch September 9-11 at D23 Expo 2022. The new patterns will be available exclusively at the RSVLTS Booth #2370.

