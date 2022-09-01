New Information on D23 Expo Queuing, Parking, Virtual Queues and More

We are just 8 days away from the kickoff of the D23 Expo and to prepare attendees, D23 has shared some helpful tips and new information.

Queuing and Entry:

For the health and safety of all guests, overnight queuing is not available for D23 Expo 2022, and will not be allowed around the perimeter of the Anaheim Convention Center.

For guests who do not get reservations for panels or presentations, standby queues will be available for presentations at all D23 Expo stage venues, Talent Central, and for most experiences across the show floor.

Show hours for all guests are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day of the Expo. There will be five entry points starting at 5:00 a.m. There is no queuing at entries before 4:30 a.m.

After entering the plaza of the Anaheim Convention Center, follow signs and event staff directions for entry to the show floor and D23 Expo stages. Hall D23 Preferred Seating, StagePass, and standby queues are in Hall E. Those with a StagePass for Hall D23 will be directed to Hall E to queue.

There will be security screening at all event entrances, including bag check and metal detection. Please allow ample time when planning your arrival. View the D23 Expo Policies for details about prohibited items

Parking:

Parking is available at the Anaheim Convention Center for a nominal fee, payable by credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay (cash is not accepted). Please allow ample time for parking, as some lots may be off-site. Accessible parking is on a first-come, first-served basis at Car Park 1 and Car Park 4.

Please note: Overnight parking is prohibited at the Anaheim Convention Center. For those parking at the Anaheim Convention Center, all vehicles must be cleared by 10:00 p.m. to avoid being towed.

Anaheim Resort Transportation may be utilized from local public transit hubs, including the ARTIC station.

Additionally, there are ride-share drop-off and pick-up locations at the north side of the convention center on Katella Avenue and at the south side on Transit Plaza.

Health & Safety Procedures:

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will NOT be required for guests.

Masks are recommended for ALL GUESTS at all times throughout D23 Expo weekend.

Masks will be strictly enforced for ALL GUESTS in certain areas where talent is present. If the spacing between talent and guest is 6 feet or MORE, guests may remove masks while taking their photo. If the spacing between talent and guest is LESS than 6 feet, guests must REMAIN masked.

Areas where masks are required for all guests will be clearly marked and enforced. Those who refuse to wear a mask will be asked to leave the area. Signage will be present at the event regarding masking and symptoms.

Shopping Virtual Queues:

In order to use the virtual queues at D23 Expo, you’ll need to download both the D23 Expo 2022 app Disneyland Resort app Step 1: Open the D23 Expo app Step 2: Tap “Join Virtual Queue” at your retail location. Guests can request to join a D23 Expo virtual queue at 6 a.m. or 1 p.m. PST. Step 3: You will be navigated to the Disneyland Resort app where you’ll be prompted to log in if you haven’t already. Once you’re logged in, select the number of Guests and tap “Join Virtual Queue”. Guests may join for up to 2 people and may only join one queue at a time. Step 4: You will see a confirmation screen with an estimated wait time. While you wait for your boarding group to be notified, enjoy other D23 Expo experiences. Step 5: You’ll receive a push notification when your group is ready. Notifications are expected to begin after 10 a.m. PST, and you’ll have one hour to arrive back at your selected retail location after you have been notified.

Note: You’ll be able to explore the show floor while you wait for your virtual queue time—but there may still be a queue outside of your retail location. Joining a virtual queue does not grant any or immediate access to the D23 Expo or any experience. Virtual queues are limited in capacity and subject to availability.

You’ll be able to explore the show floor while you wait for your virtual queue time—but there may still be a queue outside of your retail location. Joining a virtual queue does not grant any or immediate access to the D23 Expo or any experience. Virtual queues are limited in capacity and subject to availability. Shoppers eager to begin exploring the shelves of D23 Expo Marketplace, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, Mickey's of Glendale Main Store, Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store, D23 Expo Shop x Mickey's of Glendale, and D23 Expo Marketplace Limited Edition Annex will also have the option to join a standby physical queue. Access to the standby queues will begin with show entry on a first come first serve basis, and line capacity is limited.