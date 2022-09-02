Official D23 Expo 2022 Map and Guide Released

D23 has released an online version of the official map and guide to the D23 Expo 2022.

What’s Happening:

Navigate your way through D23 Expo 2022 and find everything you need with the official event map — from stages and stores to photo spots and more.

Above you can see the main show floor map, and below is a smaller version of the entire guide.

To see a more detailed version of the guide, click here

