Official D23 Expo 2022 Map and Guide Released

D23 has released an online version of the official map and guide to the D23 Expo 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Navigate your way through D23 Expo 2022 and find everything you need with the official event map — from stages and stores to photo spots and more.
- Above you can see the main show floor map, and below is a smaller version of the entire guide.
- To see a more detailed version of the guide, click here.
