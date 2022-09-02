Disney Shares Sneak Peek at Exciting Merchandise Collections Coming to D23 Expo and shopDisney

D23 Expo is days away from its return and Disney fans have been treated to non stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Today the Disney Parks Blog gave fans a sneak peek at all of the exciting collections coming to Expo and shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The D23 Expo 2022 is about to start and one of the most anticipated elements is the new merchandise. Not only do guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but shopDisney will also serve as home to the newly launched products.

As we countdown to the fun (and madness!), the Disney Parks Blog helping fans plan their shopping lists by highlighting several new offerings themed to favorite characters. Among the upcoming arrivals are: DuckTales Anniversary Collections Goofy (90th) Tron (40th) Hercules (25th) Disney Princesses Disney Parks Marvel Star Wars Willow Avatar

Whether you’re all about updating your pin board, Ear Headband wall or hoping to rock some retro styles inspired by your childhood favorites (looking at you DuckTales and Star Wars!), these Disney treasures are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Many of these exciting collections will mark their grand arrival at D23 Expo, and they’ll also be available on shopDisney . The fun starts September 9th and will continue long after!

As always, check back soon for links to the individual items. See you next week!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

DuckTales – Woo-oo!

Throw on a trendy bomber jacket or relax to the max with all-over print joggers that feature Uncle Scrooge, the Malards and so much more.

Goofy 90th

Before he was Goofy, he was Dippy Dawg and while his name changed, it didn’t affect our love for him. Celebrate Mickey’s iconic pal with knit sweater, reversible bucket hat and “black and white” plush.

Tron 40th Anniversary

Enter Flynn’s Arcade (and step back in time) with Anniversary collectibles honoring the groundbreaking film. The collection features a Loungefly mini backpack that’s equipped with a light-up LED disk pocket and black metal hardware throughout. Still want more? There’s also a Tron Pin and Patch set.

Hercules 25th Anniversary

Hercules is a tale for the ages, and this Limited-Edition Muses Figure captures the spirit and image of the incredible storytellers. Behind them is a grecian urn showcasing who else, but Herc?!

Disney Princesses

We love our leading ladies and think it’s only fair they get a chance to shine on in Disney’s merchandise collections. This year fans will find a new Snow White 85th anniversary bag, Tiana inspired apparel by Color Me Courtney (including a headband set), and Limited Edition Princess Dolls featuring Jasmine, Giselle (Enchanted) and Merida.

Limited-Edition Anniversary Pin Collection

Classic characters and beloved films celebrate milestone anniversaries in 2022 and Disney has a lovely assortment of pins to commemorate the occasions. Shown here are The Jungle Book, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and Bambi.

Disney Parks Magic

From your first ride on the Mad Tea Party to planning cosplay for your hundredth visit, there’s nothing quite as special as the feeling you get when you’re living Disney magic. For 2022, don’t miss out on the D23 Expo Mad Tea Party Purse, Dumbo planter, Global Ear Headbands such as the Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland Resorts styles, and finally the Castles limited edition pins that represent Parks around the world.

Marvel

Over the years, Marvel has told hundreds of super hero stories but some of the most loved characters and themes come from Black Panther, Spider-Man and X-Men. Each of these branches of the Marvel universe will be represented at Expo with new jewelry, apparel and accessories for the World of Wakanda collection and apparel for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary.

Did someone say X-Men the Animated Series? Cue the music! The X-Men ‘90s animation line brings along a VHS print Fashion Tee, embroidered Xavier Baseball Cap and Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Mystique figure.

Want more epic options? For the collector there’s a Captain Carter Metal Die-Cast Shield, Hot Toys Spider-Man Collectible, and Limited Release Golden Spider-Bot. And what’s this? The first ever Marvel nuiMO Character plush is Groot, inspired by the I AM GROOT shorts series.

Star Wars

Embrace the Force and Ahsoka Tano’s journey with the new collection Guided by the Light by Ashely Eckstein. Most of the offerings are apparel, but there’s also a water bottle with a built-in crystal to light-up your favorite drink. For the lightsaber aficionado the limited edition (3000 units) Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Set will be top of the list. Yes, there are three hilts and the box opens to play a musical cue.

Did you think your Spirit Jersey days were over? Think again! shopDisney is adding a Limited-Edition Star Wars style with more vintage action figure fun and color blocking. Pair it with the Retro Baseball Cap and feel like a walking commercial (I mean that in a good way)!

While we’re talking Lucasfilm, the new Willow series is coming soon to Disney+ and the company has teamed up with Super7 for the first ever Willow Reaction Figure. Themed to the original film, this figure also features Princess Elora Danan and will be available exclusively through Disney Parks and shopDisney

Avatar

The highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters this December, and new merchandise is on the way! Dress your best in tie-dyes fashions made of cotton and recycled polyester. For a small pop of color, choose the Avatar pin that features a landscape of the dreamy world of Pandora. Finally, you’ll fall in love with the Loungefly backpack styled with an intricate striped-pattern and shimmering wings.

