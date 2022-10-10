“Willow” Collection Journeys onto shopDisney

How much fun was the D23 Expo? Over the course of 3 days fans were treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the Willow collection focuses on the new Disney+ series and the original film that enchanted audiences more than thirty years ago.

This past September Disney fans had a blast at D23 Expo 2022 and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise.

Guests attending the event had the chance to purchase select collections at D23, but now shopDisney is home to the newly launched products.

is home to the newly launched products. In November fans of Willow Disney+ . But in the meantime, shopDisney is celebrating the 1988 Lucasfilm movie with an epic merchandise collection.

But in the meantime, shopDisney is celebrating the 1988 Lucasfilm movie with an epic merchandise collection. Additionally, the company has teamed up with Super7 for the first ever Willow Reaction Figure. Themed to the original film, this figure also features Princess Elora Danan and will be available soon exclusively through Disney Parks and shopDisney.

The first pieces in the Willow Collection are available now on shopDisney and prices ranges from $19.99-$85.00

Links to the individual items can be found below.

