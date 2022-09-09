Now that the D23 Expo has returned Disney fans have been treated to non stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Disney has teamed up with designer Color Me Courtney for a purely magical Princess Tiana collection and it’s finally arrived on shopDisney.

The D23 Expo 2022 has just started and one of the most anticipated elements is the new merchandise. Not only do guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but shopDisney is also home to the newly launched products.

This year design powerhouse Color Me Courtney is bringing her unique flair—and plenty of color— to Disney with a bold and playful Princess Tiana Collection that’s perfect for any aspiring princess.

Bright colors, sparkling accents, ruffles and more come together in this original series that embraces all of the wonder and courage of following your dreams.

Fans will love the entire assortment (20+ items) that includes: Minnie Ear Headband Dresses T-Shirts Hats And more

Princess Tiana Collection by Color Me Courtney is available now on shopDisney . Apparel is available in sizes and prices range from $17.99-$128.00

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

