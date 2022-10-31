shopDisney is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Aladdin with a darling new, limited edition Jasmine doll that’ll be the star piece in your Princess Collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s incredible that the animated classic Aladdin is turning 30 this year. The wild adventure of the “street rat” turned Prince—thanks to Genie—a magic lamp, a cave of wonders and a beautiful princess has charmed audiences for a long time.
- Now shopDisney is commemorating the story with a new limited edition doll that was first introduced at the D23 Expo 2022.
- Most recently, Jasmine has been featured as part of the 15-doll Disney Designer Collection, but this anniversary version is a standalone that offers an imaginative take on her iconic two-piece outfit.
- Instead of the aqua blue we’re familiar with, the doll is dressed in a regal purple-blue hue and her pants are a bit more voluminous than the look in the movie.
- A matching overlay skirt features silver and fuschia embroidered pattern, and a sheer wrap is dropped over her shoulders and arms.
- Jasmine’s raven colored hair is pulled back in a half ponytail and hangs down her back in a sleek style that only a Princess could pull off.
- Edition size and pricing have not been announced but the recent Merida anniversary doll sold for $149.99 with an edition size of 4,500.
- The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Jasmine Doll will be available on shopDisney starting November 1st at 7am PT.
- Check back soon for a link to the doll.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Some of our favorite releases include, Pocahontas (Pocahontas), Mulan (Mulan), Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) and Merida (Brave)!
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney