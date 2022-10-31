shopDisney is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Aladdin with a darling new, limited edition Jasmine doll that’ll be the star piece in your Princess Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s incredible that the animated classic Aladdin is turning 30 this year. The wild adventure of the “street rat” turned Prince—thanks to Genie—a magic lamp, a cave of wonders and a beautiful princess has charmed audiences for a long time.

is turning 30 this year. The wild adventure of the “street rat” turned Prince—thanks to Genie—a magic lamp, a cave of wonders and a beautiful princess has charmed audiences for a long time. Now shopDisney is commemorating the story with a new limited edition doll that was first introduced at the D23 Expo 2022

Most recently, Jasmine has been featured as part of the 15-doll Disney Designer Collection

Instead of the aqua blue we’re familiar with, the doll is dressed in a regal purple-blue hue and her pants are a bit more voluminous than the look in the movie.

A matching overlay skirt features silver and fuschia embroidered pattern, and a sheer wrap is dropped over her shoulders and arms.

Jasmine’s raven colored hair is pulled back in a half ponytail and hangs down her back in a sleek style that only a Princess could pull off.

Edition size and pricing have not been announced but the recent Merida anniversary doll

The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Jasmine Doll will be available on shopDisney

30th Anniversary Jasmine Doll will be Check back soon for a link to the doll.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Designer Collection: