Pocahontas Disney Designer Collection Doll Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Pocahontas.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Pocahontas is the second doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Javier Garcia who is the Senior Manager of Product Design.
- Garcia was inspired by Pocahontas’ connection to nature, compassion and ethos to create a stunning look worthy of the daring adventurer.
- The edition size is 9,700 and the doll retails for $129.99.
- Disney Designer Collection Pocahontas Doll is available on shopDisney starting November 10th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Doll
Disney Designer Collection Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 1/2'' – $129.99
- Dramatic two-tone skirt with tiered faux suede fringe
- Gold leaf embroidery on pleated side of dress
- Chain belt with Meeko, Flit, and compass charms
- Golden sunflower and feather collar
- Long braided hairstyle
- Molded shoes
Pin
Pocahontas Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney
- Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill
- Pocahontas art designed for Disney by Javier Garcia
- 3'' H x 1 1/2'' W
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- shopDisney has revealed nine of the Disney Princesses to be included in this series:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)