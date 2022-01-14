Pocahontas Disney Designer Collection Doll Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Pocahontas.

The Disney Designer Collection

Pocahontas is the second doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Javier Garcia who is the Senior Manager of Product Design.

Garcia was inspired by Pocahontas’ connection to nature, compassion and ethos to create a stunning look worthy of the daring adventurer.

The edition size is 9,700 and the doll retails for $129.99.

Disney Designer Collection Pocahontas Doll is available on shopDisney starting November 10th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Doll

Disney Designer Collection Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 1/2'' – $129.99

Dramatic two-tone skirt with tiered faux suede fringe

Gold leaf embroidery on pleated side of dress

Chain belt with Meeko, Flit, and compass charms

Golden sunflower and feather collar

Long braided hairstyle

Molded shoes

Pin

Pocahontas Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney

Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill

Pocahontas art designed for Disney by Javier Garcia

3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

