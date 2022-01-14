Jasmine Disney Designer Collection Doll Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the first to debut is Jasmine.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Jasmine is the first doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by artist Mark Monterroso
- His inspiration for the princess of Agabah comes from the rich scenery of the Sultan's Palace and provides Jasmine with a modern and radiant look.
- The edition size is 9,800 and the doll retails for $129.99.
- Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Doll is available on shopDisney starting October 12th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Doll
Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll – Aladdin – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 14'' – $129.99
- Bejeweled metallic palm frond brooch
- Puff peplum skirt & sleeves with metallic print accents
- Embroidered metallic filigree and gemstone studs on train
- Bare midriff
- ''Cave of Wonders'' jeweled purse with metal tassel and rhinestone chain
- Hair gems
- Drop earrings
- Molded shoes
Pin
Jasmine Hinged Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney
- Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill
- Jasmine art designed for Disney by Mark Monterroso
- 3'' H x 1 1/2'' W
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- shopDisney has revealed nine of the Disney Princesses to be included in this series:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)