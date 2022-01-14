Jasmine Disney Designer Collection Doll Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the first to debut is Jasmine.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney Designer Collection

Jasmine is the first doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by artist Mark Monterroso

His inspiration for the princess of Agabah comes from the rich scenery of the Sultan's Palace and provides Jasmine with a modern and radiant look.

The edition size is 9,800 and the doll retails for $129.99.

Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Doll is available on shopDisney starting October 12th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Doll

Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll – Aladdin – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 14'' – $129.99

Bejeweled metallic palm frond brooch

Puff peplum skirt & sleeves with metallic print accents

Embroidered metallic filigree and gemstone studs on train

Bare midriff

''Cave of Wonders'' jeweled purse with metal tassel and rhinestone chain

Hair gems

Drop earrings

Molded shoes

Pin

Jasmine Hinged Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney

Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill

Jasmine art designed for Disney by Mark Monterroso

3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

Disney Designer Collection: