Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Pocahontas Doll Available for Pre-Order

How’s this for a royal treat? The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis on shopDisney.

The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company. Fans will have the opportunity to shop for these beautiful limited edition dolls inspired by their favorite Disney Princesses. The dolls measure 11 1/2” – 14” and come in a collector’s box accompanied by a card about the designer as well as the edition number. A matching pin will also be available separately.

shopDisney has revealed the first seven Disney Princesses to be included in this series:

Disney Designer Collection – Ultimate Princess Celebration

Pocahontas

Available November 10th at 7am PT – Edition Size: 9,700

Disney Designer Collection Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 1/2” – $129.99

The Pocahontas doll is designed by Javier Garcia who is the Senior Manager of Product Design. Garcia was inspired by Pocahontas’ connection to nature, compassion and ethos to create a stunning look worthy of the daring adventurer.

Jasmine

Available October 12th at 7am PT – Edition Size: 9,800

Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll – Aladdin – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 14” – $129.99

The first doll in this collection is Jasmine and she’s designed by artist Mark Monterroso. His inspiration for the princess of Agabah comes from the rich scenery of the Sultan’s Palace and provides Jasmine with a modern and radiant look.