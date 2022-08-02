Cinderella Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney August 9th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Cinderella.

The Disney Designer Collection

Cinderella is the eleventh doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Daria Vinogradova.

For this high fashion look, Vinogradova took inspiration from Cinderella's iconic transformation scene in the animated classic. The moment was “visually stunning and incredibly magical, as it finally let Cinderella shine on the outside as brightly as she shone within.”

In a striking change from the other dolls in the collection, Cinderella is dressed in a one-piece pants suit that features a large, detachable and incredibly elegant skirt. Her entire ensemble is the perfect shade of blue and is embellished with matching embroidery.

Her accessoires include a clock handbag (pointing to midnight!) and large bubble earrings. Instead of a traditional twist, her hair is pulled back low then curled into two matching twists to resemble a bow. The look is finished with bird pins that are attached by a draping chain.

Edition size has not been announced but previous releases have been 9,700-10,000. The doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Cinderella Doll and its companion pin will be available August 9th at 7am PT on shopDisney

Disney Designer Collection:

