Disney Designer Collection Merida Doll Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Merida.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Merida is the seventh doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Wes Jenkins.
- Jenkins dedicates the Merida doll to the memory of his grandmother, Martha. Like Merida, she was a redhead who was headstrong, but also compassionate.
- Jenkins’ connection to Merida goes beyond her hair and personality. Much like the young heroine with her bow and arrow, Jenkins was 4 when he learned to sew and embrace his artistic passions following a path different from other kids his age.
- This design showcases Merida in a blue and red tartan dress embellished with her clan’s symbol in gold displayed across the skirt. Brown leather and golden chains accented with a bow and arrow charm add an eye pleasing level of dimension to the gown.
- Merida’s hair is partially done up allowing her scarlet ringlets to cascade down her back.
- Edition size is 9,800 and the doll retails for $129.99.
- The Disney Designer Collection Merida Doll will be available on shopDisney on April 12th at 7am PT. The companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- A link to the doll can be found below.
Disney Designer Collection Merida Limited Edition Doll – Brave – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4” | shopDisney – $129.99
- Satin bodice, overskirt, and leggings
- Plaid print fabric
- Metallic filigree appliqué detailing
- Sheer copper mesh sleeves
- Faux fur shoulder tuft and boot tops
- Fringed hem
- Contrast satin skirt lining
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Moana (Moana)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
