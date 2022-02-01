Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana.

Tiana is the fifth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Launi King.

Growing up, King’s father used to make gumbo for hundreds of people and this experience fueled her love of cooking—something she shares with Tiana.

King, like her muse, embraces Tiana's kindness, her giving heart, passion, resourcefulness, imagination, and beauty.

Edition size is 9,800 and the Tiana Doll retails for $129.99.

The collectible will be available on shopDisney starting February 1st at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.

A link to the doll can be found below.

Disney Designer Collection Tiana Limited Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4'' – $129.99

Detailed couture gown

Metallic embroidery inspired by her journey as a restauranteur

Chiffon cape with leaf epaulettes, link chain, iridescent printing, and gems

Golden drop earrings and four bracelets

Floral hair fascinator

Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include: Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty ) Merida ( Brave ) Moana ( Moana ) Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast ) And more!



Previous releases featured: