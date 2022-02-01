Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana.
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Tiana is the fifth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Launi King.
- Growing up, King’s father used to make gumbo for hundreds of people and this experience fueled her love of cooking—something she shares with Tiana.
- King, like her muse, embraces Tiana's kindness, her giving heart, passion, resourcefulness, imagination, and beauty.
- Edition size is 9,800 and the Tiana Doll retails for $129.99.
- The collectible will be available on shopDisney starting February 1st at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
Disney Designer Collection Tiana Limited Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4'' – $129.99
- Detailed couture gown
- Metallic embroidery inspired by her journey as a restauranteur
- Chiffon cape with leaf epaulettes, link chain, iridescent printing, and gems
- Golden drop earrings and four bracelets
- Floral hair fascinator
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
- And more!
Previous releases featured:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)