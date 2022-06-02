Snow White Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney on June 14th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Snow White.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Snow White is the ninth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Steve Thompson.
- His design captures the strength and beauty of the character while emphasizing her regality and embracing her kindness.
- Snow White is dressed in a creamy satin gown featuring a large tulle skirt that flares out at the knee. Around her waist is a golden belt embellished with a heart and dagger icon that represents the Evil Queen.
- A long red cape with a layered ruffled collar adds drama and dimension much like the delicious apple that proved to be deadly!
- Finally a lovely golden crown rests atop her raven colored hair proving that her story truly had a happy ending.
- Edition size has not been announced but previous releases have ranged from 9,700-10,000 and retails for $129.99.
- The Disney Designer Collection Moana Doll will be available on shopDisney on June 14th at 7am PT. The companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- Check back soon for a link to the doll.
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Cinderella (Cinderella)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
Previous releases featured: