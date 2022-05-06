Moana Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney May 10th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Moana.

The Disney Designer Collection

Moana is the eighth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Nontra Null.

Like Moana and Gramma Tala, Null and her Khun Yai shared a special bond and she wanted to pay tribute to that connection in her design.

Null’s grandmother helped shape her life path and career by teaching Null to sew and embracing her artistic side.

This design showcases Moana in a deep orange dress accented with black and white tribal patterns. Her dress features a drop waist skirt that flares out with multiple layers of ruffled fabric.

An oblong black and white ‘wing’ is attached to her back shoulders for a truly unique high fashion design.

She’s also wearing heeled sandals and carrying a handbag shaped like the heart of Te Fiti.

Moana’s hair is done up in a large bun and is accented with a beautiful white flower hair piece.

While edition size has not been announced yet, previous dolls have had edition sizes of 9,700-10,000.

The doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Moana Doll will be available on shopDisney on May 10th

Disney Designer Collection:

Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include: Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast )



Previous releases featured: