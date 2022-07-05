Rapunzel Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney July 12th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Rapunzel.

Rapunzel is the tenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Tetsunosuke Saiki.

Much like Rapunzel leaving her tower, Saiki knows what it’s like to encounter a wave of new experiences all at once when you step away from the comfort of home.

Saiki believes everyone can share a moment of opening a new door to find “A NEW YOU.” The film Tangled and Rapunzel always reminds him that more of life's discoveries await.

and Rapunzel always reminds him that more of life's discoveries await. For this design, Saiki gave Rapunzel a large fluffy gown that’s reminiscent of springtime and festive garden parties!

Her soft pink dress is the perfect background for a pastel flower pattern that’s embellished with pink gemstones and metallic embroidery. Tulle lining adds volume to her double skirt that’s accented at the waist with a satin rose colored bow.

She’s wearing small white earrings and carrying a bright white handbag to match.

Her long hair hangs in lovely ringlets and wears a large floral headpiece instead of a crown or tiara—perhaps she’s cheering for Maximus at the Kentucky Derby!

Edition size has not been announced yet, but previous releases have been 9,700-10,000. The doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Rapunzel Doll will be available July 12th at 7am PT on shopDisney

