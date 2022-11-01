The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana (Newly Designed).

Tiana (Newly Designed) is the fourteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Cathy Clark-Ramirez.

Clark-Ramirez drew inspiration for this look from art deco styles of the ’20s and '30s which heavily features bold and elegant lines. The aesthetic seemed like a perfect match for Tiana’s bold strength and determination! Add a pinch of New Orleans flair and theatricality and suddenly Tiana’s got a brand new look that’s sure to wow.

Tiana is dressed in an olive green flapper dress that fans out at the calves into a long back flowing skirt. A deep “V” that drops to the waistband completes the bodice and is embellished with sheer brown fabric and orange beading.

For her night out, Tiana has also donned a matching green and brown tapered coat finished with a faux fur collar and gold and orange beads. She wears a green necklace, gold heels and stockings decorated with magical stars.

Her hairstyle is reminiscent of the era with her large curls held back by a gold hairpiece.

Edition size hasn’t been announced, but the newly designed Briar Rose had an edition run of 5,500 and retailed for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Tiana (Newly Designed) Doll available November 8th at 7am PT on shopDisney

