The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana (Newly Designed).
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Tiana (Newly Designed) is the fourteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Cathy Clark-Ramirez.
- Clark-Ramirez drew inspiration for this look from art deco styles of the ’20s and '30s which heavily features bold and elegant lines. The aesthetic seemed like a perfect match for Tiana’s bold strength and determination! Add a pinch of New Orleans flair and theatricality and suddenly Tiana’s got a brand new look that’s sure to wow.
- Tiana is dressed in an olive green flapper dress that fans out at the calves into a long back flowing skirt. A deep “V” that drops to the waistband completes the bodice and is embellished with sheer brown fabric and orange beading.
- For her night out, Tiana has also donned a matching green and brown tapered coat finished with a faux fur collar and gold and orange beads. She wears a green necklace, gold heels and stockings decorated with magical stars.
- Her hairstyle is reminiscent of the era with her large curls held back by a gold hairpiece.
- Edition size hasn’t been announced, but the newly designed Briar Rose had an edition run of 5,500 and retailed for $129.99.
- The Disney Designer Collection Tiana (Newly Designed) Doll available November 8th at 7am PT on shopDisney while its companion pin has already debuted!
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Doll
Disney Designer Collection Tiana (Newly Designed) Limited Edition Doll – Princess and the Frog – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – $129.99
Pin
Tiana Hinged Pin – Princess and the Frog – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release – $34.99
- Hinged pin design with clear glass window on door
- Aurora art designed for Disney by Cathy Clark-Ramirez
- Approx. 3'' H x 1 1/2'' W
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Ariel (Newly Designed)
Previous releases featured:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Cinderella (Cinderella)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
- Aurora/Briar Rose (Newly Designed)