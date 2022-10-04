Briar Rose Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney October 11th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Aurora/Briar Rose (Newly Designed).

What’s Happening:

is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company. Aurora/Briar Rose (Newly Designed) is the thirteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Richard Chan.

For this look, Chan decided to imagine how Briar Rose would design the dress based on her upbringing in the forest. He chose subtle colors and embellishments that result in something truly elegant.

Aurora wears a sleek form fitting dress with small cutouts at the waist and neckline and a lovely flower petal skirt that extends from her knees.

She wears a matching full-length coat with long flowing sleeves and silver flower embroidery that makes up a large portion of the coat.

Both the dress and coat have an ombre color pattern that transitions from deep eggplant purple to creamy white.

Briar Rose’s gorgeous golden locks hang down around her head and shoulders in a simple but classy style. To complete her look, she’s added a flower hairpiece that adds a bit of height and dimension to the ensemble.

Edition size hasn’t been announced, but previous releases have been between 9,700-10,000 and the doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Briar Rose Doll will be available October 11th at 7am PT on shopDisney .

. The companion pin is available now and links to the individual items will be shared below.

Disney Designer Collection Briar Rose Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 12 1/2'' – $129.99

Briar Rose Hinged Pin – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release – $34.99

Hinged pin design with clear glass window on door

Briar Rose art designed for Disney by Richard Chan

Approx. 3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.

Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include: Tiana (Newly Designed) Ariel (Newly Designed)



