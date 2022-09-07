Belle Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney September 13th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Belle.

The Disney Designer Collection

Belle is the twelfth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Heidi Ticehurst

Ticehurst shares that she’s always cherished Belle and loves the story about her courage in the midst of challenge. Not only was Belle selfless in saving her father, but her kindness and sacrifice helped change the heart of the Beast.

Instead of a twist on the yellow dress from the film, Ticehurst decided to focus on another key element, the Enchanted Rose.

Belle wears a velveteen form fitting red dress with a flaring skirt that’s embellished with embroidered golden roses. A top that is a full chiffon skirt attached at the waist with satin red fabric that resembles rose petals; and the base of the overskirt also features even more of the petals.

Belle wears matching gloves that extend to her upper arm and she carries a golden clasp purse decorated with a rose. For her hair, it’s twisted into an elegant updo; and she completes the look with a headband and tassel earrings.

Edition size hasn’t been announced but previous releases have been 9,700-10,000. The doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Belle Doll and its companion pin will be available September 13th at 7am PT on shopDisney

