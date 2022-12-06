The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Ariel (Newly Designed).

Ariel (Newly Designed) is the fifteenth and final doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Rocío Cintrón.

shopDisney notes that Ariel’s look combines “painterly and modern aesthetics” that stem from Cintrón’s upbringing in Puerto Rico. Cintrón and her father (who resembles King Triton) would paint beautiful seascapes together and those memories helped to spark the artistic elements of Ariel’s gown.

The overall look is inspired by the end scene of The Little Mermaid when Ariel emerges from the water and onto land in her shimmering purple dress.

when Ariel emerges from the water and onto land in her shimmering purple dress. Ariel is dressed in a one strap gown, knee length gown with an attached full skirt that’s purple at the waist but transitions to blue near the base. Small rhinestones dot the skirt, which is also finished with blue and silver swirls that resemble ocean waves.

Her hair is secured in a high ponytail and embellished with a large flower hairpiece. She wears aqua blue strappy sandals with seashell decoration and carries a translucent pearl/gold purse.

Edition size hasn’t been announced, but previous releases of the “newly designed” dolls have had a run of 5,500. Each doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Ariel (Newly Designed) Doll will be available December 13th at 7am PT on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Doll

Disney Designer Collection Ariel (Newly Designed) Limited Edition Doll – The Little Mermaid – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 12 1/2'' – $129.99

Pin

Ariel Hinged Pin – The Little Mermaid – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release – $34.99

Hinged pin design with clear glass window on door

Ariel art designed for Disney by Rocío Cintrón

Approx. 3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

