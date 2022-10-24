shopDisney Honors the 10th Anniversary of “Brave” with Beautiful Limited Edition Merida Doll

shopDisney is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pixar’s Brave with a brand new, limited edition Merida doll that will shine in any collection.
What’s Happening:
- 10 years ago, Pixar audiences were treated to the studio’s first “Princess” film when Brave made its theatrical debut. Now those same fans can commemorate the milestone anniversary with a beautiful limited edition doll.
- First introduced at the D23 Expo 2022, the Brave-inspired doll focuses on the feisty young princess who’s determined to follow her own path.
- While Merida has been featured as part of the 15-doll Disney Designer Collection, this collectible is a standalone that captures the lass in her stunning green gown.
- The dark velvet dress features a corset-like bodice embellished with gold filigree and gemstones; a thick brown band lines the base of the dress and is decorated with more gemstones and golden embroidery.
- As for her hair, Merida’s long copper locks have been slightly tamed and hang in lovely ringlets; and her skin (face and shoulders) highlight her unique freckles.
- Of course it wouldn’t be a Merida release without her signature bow and arrows and all are included with the doll.
- Edition size 4,900 and the doll retails for $149.99.
- The Brave 10th Anniversary Merida Doll is available now on shopDisney. A link to the item can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Merida Limited Edition Doll – Brave 10th Anniversary – 17'' – $149.99
- Delicate beading on bodice
- Pleated blouse
- Draped sleeves
- Metal cuff
- Bow and three arrows
- Quiver with golden embroidery
- Display stand included
- Ages 6+
- PVC / ABS plastic / polypropylene / polyoxymethylene / polyester / metal
- Approx. 17'' H
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Some of our favorite releases include, Pocahontas (Pocahontas), Mulan (Mulan), Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) and Merida (Brave)!