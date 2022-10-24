shopDisney Honors the 10th Anniversary of “Brave” with Beautiful Limited Edition Merida Doll

shopDisney is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pixar’s Brave with a brand new, limited edition Merida doll that will shine in any collection.

What’s Happening:

  • 10 years ago, Pixar audiences were treated to the studio’s first “Princess” film when Brave made its theatrical debut. Now those same fans can commemorate the milestone anniversary with a beautiful limited edition doll.
  • First introduced at the D23 Expo 2022, the Brave-inspired doll focuses on the feisty young princess who’s determined to follow her own path.
  • While Merida has been featured as part of the 15-doll Disney Designer Collection, this collectible is a standalone that captures the lass in her stunning green gown.

  • The dark velvet dress features a corset-like bodice embellished with gold filigree and gemstones; a thick brown band lines the base of the dress and is decorated with more gemstones and golden embroidery.
  • As for her hair, Merida’s long copper locks have been slightly tamed and hang in lovely ringlets; and her skin (face and shoulders) highlight her unique freckles.

  • Of course it wouldn’t be a Merida release without her signature bow and arrows and all are included with the doll.

  • Edition size 4,900 and the doll retails for $149.99.
  • The Brave 10th Anniversary Merida Doll is available now on shopDisney. A link to the item can be found below.

Merida Limited Edition Doll – Brave 10th Anniversary – 17'' – $149.99

  • Delicate beading on bodice
  • Pleated blouse
  • Draped sleeves
  • Metal cuff
  • Bow and three arrows
  • Quiver with golden embroidery
  • Display stand included
  • Ages 6+
  • PVC / ABS plastic / polypropylene / polyoxymethylene / polyester / metal
  • Approx. 17'' H

