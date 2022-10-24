shopDisney Honors the 10th Anniversary of “Brave” with Beautiful Limited Edition Merida Doll

shopDisney is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pixar’s Brave with a brand new, limited edition Merida doll that will shine in any collection.

10 years ago, Pixar audiences were treated to the studio’s first “Princess” film when Brave made its theatrical debut. Now those same fans can commemorate the milestone anniversary with a beautiful limited edition doll.

The dark velvet dress features a corset-like bodice embellished with gold filigree and gemstones; a thick brown band lines the base of the dress and is decorated with more gemstones and golden embroidery.

As for her hair, Merida’s long copper locks have been slightly tamed and hang in lovely ringlets; and her skin (face and shoulders) highlight her unique freckles.

Of course it wouldn’t be a Merida release without her signature bow and arrows and all are included with the doll.

Edition size 4,900 and the doll retails for $149.99.

The Brave 10th Anniversary Merida Doll is available now on shopDisney

Merida Limited Edition Doll – Brave 10th Anniversary – 17'' – $149.99

Delicate beading on bodice

Pleated blouse

Draped sleeves

Metal cuff

Bow and three arrows

Quiver with golden embroidery

Display stand included

Ages 6+

PVC / ABS plastic / polypropylene / polyoxymethylene / polyester / metal

Approx. 17'' H

