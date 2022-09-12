Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection Swings into shopDisney

Now that the D23 Expo has concluded, Disney fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the Spider-Man 60th anniversary collection honors the young hero’s epic journey through trendy apparel and just arrived on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The D23 Expo 2022 just wrapped up and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise. Not only did guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but now shopDisney is home to the newly launched products.

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is arguably one of the best superheroes in the world. Now I’m not talking about abilities but simply his popularity and appeal with fans. He’s extremely relatable and someone we can all relate to in some form or another.

This year marks the web slinger’s 60th anniversary with Marvel Comics and naturally one way to celebrate is with merchandise collections.

shopDisney has introduced cool T-shirts, stylish apparel and must-have accessories to commemorate Spider-Man’s milestone and now you can add these sure to be faves to your wardrobe.

The Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices ranges from $14.99-$130.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout

More from D23:

So much happened at D23 Expo 2022