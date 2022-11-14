shopDisney Introduces New Jewelry, Apparel and Collectibles for the 85th Anniversary of “Snow White”

There’s always an important milestone in Disney history for fans to celebrate and this year one of those anniversaries is for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film turns 85 this year and naturally, shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with new merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We might not have been around when Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs graced the big screen in 1937, but the impact and legacy of the film can still be felt 85 years later.

graced the big screen in 1937, but the impact and legacy of the film can still be felt 85 years later. In 2022, Disney and fan favorite brands BaubleBar and Dooney & Bourke are showcasing their love the film and it’s characters with new collections spanning: Limited Edition Doll Purses and Wallets Ear Headbands Ornaments Apparel Home Decor And More

While at its heart the story is about Snow White the film's supporting cast, Evil Queen and Dwarfs Sleepy, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Bashful and Doc get their time to shine on the assortment of items that Disney fans will surely love.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th anniversary merchandise is available now on shopDisney

85th anniversary merchandise is Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

BaubleBar dazzles once again with stylish accessories to elevate every look, including your favorite Disney Parks outfit. A beautiful blue Minnie Mouse Ear Headband features colorful gems, bright red bow and sparkly golden apple. Pair that with a mix and match earring set or charm necklace for all day elegance.

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband by BaubleBar – Snow White – $54.99

Snow White Earrings by BaubleBar – 85th Anniversary – $55.00

Young princesses who love dressing up will fall in love with this yellow and gold party dress inspired by Snow White. Best of all, there’s an Adaptive style as well so that all kids can dress like their favorite princess.

Snow White Party Dress for Girls – $49.99

Snow White gets a contemporary upgrade for her 85th anniversary and this beautiful reimaging of the character brings her to modern day while staying true to her classic look. The style is featured on Framed Artwork, and a women’s T-shirt, and even a crossbody bag.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Wall Decor – $49.99

Snow White T-Shirt for Adults – $39.99

Looking for something a little different? A round crossbody bag that reads “Just One Bite” features a circle of red apples surrounding Snow as she sits in the forest chatting with her animal friends. And yes, the Dwarfs are here too.

Snow White ''Just One Bite'' Bag – $34.99

There’s also a velcro apple plush that opens to reveal a squishy pal that showcases Snow on one side and the Queen on the other. A white ribbon atop the apple reads: “One bite and your dreams will come true.”

Snow White and Evil Queen Plush in Poisoned Apple – Small 13 1/2'' – $59.99

Finally, keep your desk organized with a paper clip holder featuring Sleepy sitting on a mine cart.

Sleepy Paper Clip Holder – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary – $29.99

Take the charming, cheery energy of Snow White with you every morning by way of travel tumbler. The design gives us an abstract take on Snow, the Evil Queen and the Dwarfs. Oh, and it matches the Dooney & Bourke collection too!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler – $24.99

Whether you’re excited for the 85th anniversary or just love the movie, there are even more ways to celebrate Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! Check out our Snow White tag page for the latest news, merchandise, reviews and features.