shopDisney Commemorates the 85th Anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” With New Limited Edition Doll

Disney is honoring the 85th anniversary of Snow White with a gorgeous limited edition Snow White doll that certainly is the fairest of all. Longtime collectors will fall in love with this version of the kindhearted princess that features her in a stunning white gown.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s first princess story is turning 85 and in true shopDisney fashion, there’s a commemorative doll designed with collectors and fans in mind.
- While Snow White was recently featured as part of the 15-doll Disney Designer Collection, shopDisney is back with an fitting anniversary version showcasing the princess in a beautiful bridal gown.
- Of course keeping in line with signature puffy sleeve dress, her gown features the same style with the pops of shiny red fabric popping out, but this time the base of the sleeve connects to a flowy sheer fabric that instantly elevates the look.
- The satin bodice leads into a voluminous full skirt that features a gold and silver embroidered pattern along the hem that reaches midway up the skirt.
- Since this is a wedding look, Snow White is also wearing a veil that—instead of covering her face—attaches at her temples with satiny red roses. The sheer fabric reaches all the way down her back.
- Edition size is 7,700 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Snow White Doll is available now on shopDisney.
- A link to the doll can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Snow White Limited Edition Doll – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary – 17''
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Detailed storybook bridal gown
- Embroidered detailing and gemstones
- Puff sleeves
- Jeweled brooch
- Golden drop earrings
- Fully poseable
- Includes stand
- Ages 6+
- Approx. 17'' H
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Some of our favorite releases include, Pocahontas (Pocahontas), Mulan (Mulan), Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) and Merida (Brave)!
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney