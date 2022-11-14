shopDisney Commemorates the 85th Anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” With New Limited Edition Doll

Disney is honoring the 85th anniversary of Snow White with a gorgeous limited edition Snow White doll that certainly is the fairest of all. Longtime collectors will fall in love with this version of the kindhearted princess that features her in a stunning white gown.

Disney’s first princess story is turning 85 and in true shopDisney fashion, there’s a commemorative doll designed with collectors and fans in mind.

Of course keeping in line with signature puffy sleeve dress, her gown features the same style with the pops of shiny red fabric popping out, but this time the base of the sleeve connects to a flowy sheer fabric that instantly elevates the look.

The satin bodice leads into a voluminous full skirt that features a gold and silver embroidered pattern along the hem that reaches midway up the skirt.

Since this is a wedding look, Snow White is also wearing a veil that—instead of covering her face—attaches at her temples with satiny red roses. The sheer fabric reaches all the way down her back.

Edition size is 7,700 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Snow White Doll is available now on shopDisney

Snow White Limited Edition Doll – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary – 17''

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Detailed storybook bridal gown

Embroidered detailing and gemstones

Puff sleeves

Jeweled brooch

Golden drop earrings

Fully poseable

Includes stand

Ages 6+

Approx. 17'' H

