“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Collection

Calling all classic Disney fans and fashionistas! Dooney & Bourke has introduced a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th anniversary collection that you won’t want to pass up.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- “Magic Mirror on the wall…” if you love Disney’s animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, you’re going to fall in love with Dooney & Bourke’s latest collection that honors the film’s 85th anniversary.
- Snow White, the Evil Queen and the Dwarfs themselves—Sleepy, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Bashful and Doc— get a contemporary geometric makeover for this series of bags that pay homage to the beloved masterpiece.
- The collection features:
- Crossbody Bag
- Satchel Bag
- Wristlet Wallet
- The repeating pattern highlights Snow White in the center standing tall while the Queen sits at lower left with the dagger heart. On her right is a circle of dwarfs and their distinct faces.
- The colorful ensemble is set against a creamy ivory background accented with reddish-brown leather and goldtone hardware.
- Both of the bags (crossbody and satchel) come with a removable apple shaped leather tag with debossed ''Disney'' and ''Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85.''
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $168.00-$298.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 10 1/4'' H x 4'' W x 10 1/2'' L
- Strap drop length: 25''
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $298.00
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9'' H x 11'' W x 6'' D
- Handle drop: 5''
- Strap drop: 26''
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Removable leather wrist strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trims: 100% leather
- 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
- Strap: 7'' L