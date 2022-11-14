“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Collection

Calling all classic Disney fans and fashionistas! Dooney & Bourke has introduced a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th anniversary collection that you won’t want to pass up.

What’s Happening:

“Magic Mirror on the wall…” if you love Disney’s animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, you’re going to fall in love with Dooney & Bourke’s latest collection that honors the film’s 85th anniversary.

Snow White, the Evil Queen and the Dwarfs themselves—Sleepy, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Bashful and Doc— get a contemporary geometric makeover for this series of bags that pay homage to the beloved masterpiece.

The collection features: Crossbody Bag Satchel Bag Wristlet Wallet

The repeating pattern highlights Snow White in the center standing tall while the Queen sits at lower left with the dagger heart. On her right is a circle of dwarfs and their distinct faces.

The colorful ensemble is set against a creamy ivory background accented with reddish-brown leather and goldtone hardware.

Both of the bags (crossbody and satchel) come with a removable apple shaped leather tag with debossed ''Disney'' and '' Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85 . ''

85 '' Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

10 1/4'' H x 4'' W x 10 1/2'' L

Strap drop length: 25''

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $298.00

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9'' H x 11'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 5''

Strap drop: 26''

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00