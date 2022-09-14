“Hercules” Merchandise Previewed at D23 Expo 2022 Arrives on shopDisney

Now that the D23 Expo has concluded, fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, Disney is celebrating the animated classic Hercules with their 25th Anniversary Collection.

The D23 Expo 2022 has officially wrapped up and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise. Not only did guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but now shopDisney is home to the newly launched products.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hercules and so Disney has been flexing their merchandise muscles to present collections inspired by the film.

Fans at the D23 Expo previewed the latest offerings which included: Jackets Bags Throw Blanket

Each look features Hercules, Pegasus and/or the Muses as part of the design, so there’s no question which Disney classic film you’re representing.

One of our favorites is the denim jacket featuring brightly colored patterns that add a bit of pizazz to an otherwise standard jacket .

Of course if you’re in need of a trendy bag to bring together your look, we love the black and gold mini backpack from Loungefly.

Guests will find the Hercules 25th Anniversary Collection on shopDisney . Select products are available now while other items are currently pre-order.

P rices range from $24.99-$85.00 and links to the individual can be found below.

