Get on The Grid with the “Tron” 40th Anniversary Collection on shopDisney

Now that the D23 Expo has concluded, fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, Disney is breathing new life into the classic film Tron with their 40th Anniversary Collection.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Expo 2022 just wrapped up and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise. Not only did guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but now shopDisney is home to the newly launched products.

In 1982, audiences were treated to a groundbreaking film both in story and computer animation: Tron . Now as the movie celebrates its 40th anniversary, Disney is releasing products that long time fans and new converts will love.

Carry your fandom with a new Loungefly mini backpack that’s equipped with a light-up LED disk pocket and black metal hardware throughout.

And for the creative fan who likes to design their own display, there’s a patch and pin set coming soon that showcases some of the most important moments from the film.

The Tron: 40th Anniversary Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices ranges from $17.99-$85.00.

Links to the individual can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

More from D23:

