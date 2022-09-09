Discover Your Inner Hero with Black Panther: World of Wankanda Collection

Now that the D23 Expo has returned Disney fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the Black Panther: World of Wakanda collection will transport fans to the African tech meca through a series of clothing, jewelry and accessories that just arrived on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Expo 2022 has just started and one of the most anticipated elements is the new merchandise. Not only do guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but shopDisney is also home to the newly launched products.

Dive into the adventures of Marvel’s Black Panther film with the new World of Wakanda Collection that’s inspired by the characters and vibrant landscape of the fictional nation.

Bright, bold prints that embrace every color blend together on collectibles and apparel while sleek jewelry (coming soon) and accessories offer a connection to T’Challa and Wakanda's technological mastery.

The Black Panther: World of Wakanda Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $24.99-$150.

Links to our favorite pieces can be found below.

Shuri Marvel Designer Collection Doll – Black Panther: World of Wakanda – Limited Edition

Black Panther Collectible Mask – Black Panther: World of Wakanda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

Black Panther Crossbody Bag

Black Panther Reversible Baseball Cap for Kids

Black Panther Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Woven Tunic for Women

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Bomber Jacket for Adults

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Pullover Hoodie for Kids

