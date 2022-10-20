Celebrate the Release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with Special Offerings at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland has just announced special offerings coming to Disney California Adventure and an art installation in Downtown Disney celebrating the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
What’s Happening:
- At Avengers Campus, guests may encounter the next warrior taking on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther, heavily rumored to be Shuri.
- As previously revealed, M’Baku, one of Wakanda’s greatest warriors and chieftain of the Jabari Clan, will also make his way to Avengers Campus. He will invite recruits to join in “The Way of the Jabari,” an all-new experience that will share some of the culture of the Jabari Clan through chants and percussion.
- Adjacent to the campus, just steps away from the site of the Collector’s Fortress, The Black Panther Celebration Garden will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore. This celebratory space invites guests to relax and reflect on the legendary protectors of the Kingdom of Wakanda.
- Nearby, Super Hero recruits will find powerful fuel at the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace located in the Hollywood Backlot. Enjoy flavorful, spiced traditional African dishes and experience the vibrant culture of Wakanda through its food. Wakanda-inspired delicacies include the Peri-Peri Chicken with yellow Jollof rice, the Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, the Dawa beverage, consisting of vodka, lemonade, honey, ginger beer and butterfly pea tea, and Maafe, a ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices, served with naan.
- At Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too inside Avengers Campus, you can feast on the Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap, featuring spiced pork with black garlic sauce and chermoula.
- Shuri’s amazing gauntlet will be the latest themed beverage sipper to hit the Resort. It’s just one of several drinking vessels and more that you can expect to find at the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too and at select vending carts near Avengers Campus.
- In the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus located in Hollywood Land, you’ll discover props and costumes from the film, plus Black Panther-themed gear to help you suit up for your next mission.
- In the Downtown Disney District, outside the building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post, be sure to pose by a very special, limited-time mural celebrating the new film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The colorful illustration will be created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.”
- These special Black Panther: Wakanda Forever experiences will be available from November 11th, 2022 (the film’s release date) through January 8th, 2023.
