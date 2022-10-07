M’Baku from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to hit theatres next month, a new character will soon arrive at Disney California Adventure. This morning, Disney Parks announced that M’Baku would be coming to Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks’ social media has confirmed that M’Baku (portrayed in the Black Panther franchise by Winston Duke) will soon be appearing in Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort.
- A first-look at the character accompanied the tease:
- In addition to M’Baku, Disney Parks’ tweet states that further celebration of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be coming to the land.
- No debut date for M’Baku in Avengers Campus has been revealed, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11th.
