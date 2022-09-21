The Incredible Hulk Debuts at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

Guests visiting Avengers Campus today were lucky enough to be among the first to see the Incredible Hulk live and in person.
- The Incredible Hulk met guests today right at Avengers Headquarters for the first time.
- The fan-favorite Avengers dons his quantum suit, as seen in Avengers: Endgame, and chats with guests (via pre-recorded messages) as he poses for pictures.
- Check out the Hulk’s first appearance in Avengers Campus below:
- During the Disney Parks, Entertainment and Products panel at D23 Expo, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were joined by the impressive new Hulk walk-around character.
- Now, The Hulk joins a lineup of characters in Avengers Campus that includes:
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Black Widow
- Thor
- Black Panther
- Ant-Man
- The Wasp
- And more.
