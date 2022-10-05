adiClub Members Get Early Access to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Collection from Adidas

Next month Marvel is taking fans back to Wakanda as the next Black Panther film—Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—arrives in theaters. In celebration of the movie, lifestyle and athletic brand Adidas has launched a new apparel and shoe collection with early access to shop for Members.

What’s Happening:

Adidas and Marvel have teamed up to present stylish and athletic apparel inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Designed for a variety of activity levels and sports, this series features formfitting workout gear, loose wearing warm up and cool down apparel, training socks and comfy tees.

A solid black background sets the tone and provides the best backdrop for gold, purple and white graphics that are true representations of the popular font and artistic form of the film.

Whether fans are here for Marvel, everything Adidas, or love both they’re sure to enjoy discovering the latest collaboration that spans adult and youth styles Shoes Swimwear Jackets Leggings T-Shirts Hoodies Jerseys Hats And More

The collection is set to officially launch on October 7th at 12am PT.

For now, Adidas Members can get first dibs during the company’s Members Week ADICLUB .

. Guests can view the collection now at Adidas.com

adidas Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact FLX Shoes – Black | Unisex Football

adidas Marvel Black Panther Graphic Tee – Black | Women's Training

adidas Marvel Black Panther Techfit Long Sleeve Tee – Black | Kids' Training

adidas Marvel Black Panther Fleece Hoodie – Black | Kids' Training

adidas Marvel Black Panther Swim Shorts

adidas Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D Shoes – Black | Men's Running

adidas Marvel Black Panther Socks 3 Pairs – Black | Kids' Training

adidas Marvel Black Panther Graphic Bike Shorts – Black | Women's Training

