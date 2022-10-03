New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Trailer Released, Tickets Now On Sale

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters on November 11th. Ahead of that date, a new trailer for the film has been released — and tickets are now on sale.

Black Panther fans are ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, coming to theaters on November 11th.

This morning, Marvel released a new official trailer for the film:

Additionally, a post featuring the cast of the film also debuted:

If that weren’t enough, you can now purchase tickets by clicking here

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis: