New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Trailer Released, Tickets Now On Sale

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters on November 11th. Ahead of that date, a new trailer for the film has been released — and tickets are now on sale.
What’s Happening:
- Black Panther fans are ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, coming to theaters on November 11th.
- This morning, Marvel released a new official trailer for the film:
- Additionally, a post featuring the cast of the film also debuted:
- If that weren’t enough, you can now purchase tickets by clicking here or heading to your local theatre’s site.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.