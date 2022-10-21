Traditional Candy Canes Returning to Disneyland Resort This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching at the Disneyland Resort, and a recent post on Instagram revealed how fans can get their mitten-covered hands on the coveted hand-made Candy Canes coming to the parks this time of year.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort and @DisneyEats on Instagram have shared information on how guests can get their hands on the annual coveted hand-made candy canes at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The candy canes are only available on specific days at each park: Disneyland Park – Candy Palace: December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24 Disney California Adventure – Trolley Treats: December 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 25



Guests who want to acquire one of the candy canes will have the chance to purchase one of the goodies this year if they use the mobile waitlist system, which will be implemented this year as the quantities of the Candy Canes are very limited.

Once the mobile waitlist is activated, guests can add their name and phone number at the location to receive a text back with a time to return to the location for the opportunity to purchase a candy cane.

It should also be noted that the candy canes are NOT available through mobile order.

The candy canes aren't the only Disneyland Resort favorite that is returning

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort kicks off on November 11th.