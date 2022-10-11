Disneyland Resort Reveals New and Returning Favorites For The Upcoming Holiday Season

New and returning favorites, whether it be food or entertainment, are returning to the Disneyland Resort this holiday season!

What’s Happening:

The enchanting holiday season is returning to the Disneyland Resort Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023, and today Disney announced more exciting cultural festivities with music, food and fun for the whole family.

At Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure

New this year, Tina and The Sounds of Celebration! will bring her powerhouse vocals and dynamic musicians to perform holiday tunes with an uplifting repertoire of salsa, merengue, cumbia and rock Latino. Other fantastic returning acts include the Mariachi Divas, Mostly Kosher, Blue13 Dance Company, Phat Cat Swinger and The Mistletoes, and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party will also return.

Be sure to catch the character celebration “Mickey’s Happy Holidays” and the magically merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers performing throughout the day in Disney California Adventure park.

The treasured traditions of World of Color A Christmas Fantasy Parade

With MagicBand+ coming to Disneyland Resort this fall, they will come alive with vibrations and colorful holiday lights during the nighttime spectaculars of World of Color – Season of Light and Believe… in Holiday Magic fireworks.

Santa Claus will visit various locations throughout the Disneyland Resort including Critter Country in Disneyland park, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The Festive Foods Marketplace in Disney California Adventure park, will host a seasonal smorgasbord of multicultural cuisine across nine different kiosks. Visions of Sugar Plums is an all-new added marketplace where you will find delicious sweet and savory bites. The Disney Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor Pass provides eight easy tabs you can redeem for select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and dining locations. In the spirit of giving, share your tabs with a friend!

Seasonal sweets and treats are also on the way for the holidays: Disney California Adventure Park: Grizzly Peak Churro Peppermint Churro – Churro coated with crushed candy canes, drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce Lamplight Lounge Peppermint Donuts – Hot cocoa-dusted donuts with toasted marshmallow crème and peppermint-chocolate dipping sauce Festive Foods Marketplace Merry Mashups Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese – Esquites-style mac & cheese with carnitas, salsa macha, spiced puffed rice, freeze-dried corn and chopped cilantro Smokejumpers Grill Loaded Latkes -Traditional Latkes loaded with smoked brisket, topped with dairy-free horseradish cream and scallions Sonoma Terrace Mistletoe Mule – A holiday take on a classic mule cocktail with cranberry juice and agave, garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a Cape cranberry Disneyland Park: Red Rose Taverne Holiday Grey Stuff – Traditional Grey Stuff with a holiday twist Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Holiday Cart – Poinsettia Cookie



To commemorate Diwali at the Disneyland Hotel, The Coffee House will feature an Indian chai Archisha Tea on the menu

Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be lending a hand with this darling holiday popcorn bucket, available for a limited time at select popcorn carts in Disney California Adventure park, while supplies last.

Celebrating the season with their snazzy style, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don their holiday finest and newest fashions in Town Square at Disneyland park! These festive new looks reflect this year’s warm, vintage-inspired holiday celebration. In classic red and green, their holiday attire is being designed in wintry textures and patterns such as velvet, chenille, herringbone and plaid, and accented with gold for a touch of sparkle.

Adorable, cozy and comfy, spirit jerseys are always a hit for a holiday ensemble, inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s holiday looks! These can be found In shops through both parks and the Downtown Disney