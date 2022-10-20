Photos: Festive “Star Wars” Merchandise Appears at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

The holiday season is almost upon us, and even the creatures of a galaxy far, far away are celebrating, with some very inventive new merchandise that we spotted for sale at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.

The Star Wars Trading Post has a wide variety of holiday merchandise, quite a lot of which features the lovable Ewoks from Return of the Jedi. We’ll be including links to many of these items which can also be found on shopDisney.

Ewok Christmas Sweater for Kids by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $79.99

Ewok Christmas Zip Cardigan for Adults by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $129.99

The cute Ewok design also features on a stocking.

Along with a milk & cookies set for Santa.

Star Wars Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – $24.99

Star Wars Holiday Four-Pack Puzzle Set – $34.99

R6-SN0 Christmas Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars – $14.99

Darth Vader Cropped Christmas T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars – $29.99

Not wanting to miss out on the action, you can also get an adorable stocking featuring Grogu.

Plenty of new ornaments can be found, including three based on iconic scenes from the original trilogy, as well as Grogu making a snow angel!

Finally, we spotted two of this year’s holiday Funko Pop! figures: Star Wars Holiday Darth Vader Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Holiday C-3PO Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

