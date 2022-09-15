Brrr! Funko Celebrates the Holidays with Star Wars Snowmen Pop! Figures

Oh the weather outside is frightful…alright we still have a few months before the snow starts falling, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get into the spirit of the season! This winter brings home a delightful array of Star Wars Funko Pop! figures featuring our faves disguised as snowmen!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Move over Halloween, it’s time to start talking about the Winter holidays! Chilly weather and snow will be here before we know it and Funko is already preparing for the season.

Last year the company focused on Gingerbread Marvel characters, but this year it’s all about Star Wars and snowmen!

Five new Funko Pop! figures inspired by droids and some galactic baddies have just rolled into Entertainment Earth (pre-order) and bring a brand new look to the Star Wars icon we know and love.

To help create the snowman illusion these cute collectibles have rounded bodies and sticks for arms, while keeping their recognizable head shapes. Each is covered with a pearlescent “snow” finish that will bring the perfect winter element to your display case.

The Star Wars Holiday Pop! assortment sells for $11.99 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The figures are expected to ship to fans in November. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Star Wars Holiday Darth Vader Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Holiday Boba Fett Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Holiday Stormtrooper Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Holiday R2-D2 Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Holiday C-3PO Snowman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99