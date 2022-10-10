Christmas 2022: Star Wars Holiday Apparel and Ewok Plush Bring Festive Fun to shopDisney

Ho ho ho, the holidays are on the way and this winter you can celebrate with festive merchandise inspired by the galaxy far, far away. As the most magical season rolls around, shopDisney is showcasing fun Star Wars apparel and accessories featuring Darth Vader, Ewoks, and more.

As the year winds to a close, Disney is encouraging fans to get a jumpstart on their seasonal shopping with warm wintery essentials that are full of Christmas magic.

Among this newest arrivals on shopDisney are Star Wars shirts and plush that will fit in with whatever galaxy you call home.

The assortment includes: Spirit Jerseys Button Down Shirt Medium Ewok Plush Baby Pajamas Droid Factory Advent Calendar Droid Figure nuiMO Accessories

Whether you’re treating yourself to Star Wars faves or planning to gift the galaxy to those you love, you can’t get wrong with these options that are available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $14.99-$129.99. Links to the Star Wars Christmas Collection can be found below.

Wicket Ewok Holiday Plush – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Medium 11 3/4'' – $24.99

Embroidered features

Furry tufts

Satin ''candy cane''

Polyester

Approx. 11 3/4'' H

Star Wars Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – $24.99

One piece sleeper

Characters include Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO and Stormtrooper

Snap placket at back

Row of snaps inside legs

Recycled polyester

Ewoks Christmas T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars – $19.99

Soft jersey fabric

Christmas themed Ewok screen art on front and back

Red and white striped sewn-on fabric patch

Crew neck

Vented hem

60% BCI cotton / 40% recycled polyester

Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar – $69.99

Comes with 24 build-a-droid pieces that make five full droids, plus a bonus completed droid making six droids in total.

Comes in sandcrawler design box

Ages 3+

R6-SN0 Christmas Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars – $14.99

Fully sculpted R6-SN0 droid figure

Rotating head

Ages 3+

Approx. 3 1/4'' x 1 1/4'' x 1 3/4''

Ewok Christmas Sweater for Kids by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $79.99

Ribbed crew neck

Long sleeves

Ribbed cuffs and hem

100% cotton

Ewok Christmas Zip Cardigan for Adults by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $129.99

Intarsia knit cardigan

Color block design with candy canes, snowflakes, presents and

Festive ''Star Wars'' text on back

Ribbed collar neck

Zip-up front

Dropped shoulders

Cotton

Star Wars Christmas Shirt for Adults – $59.99

Allover Holiday print with Christmas trees, candy canes, snow flakes, presents and snow globes with Star Wars characters

Characters include Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Ewok, C-3PO, and R2-D2

60% viscose / 40% cotton

Darth Vader Cropped Christmas T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars – $29.99

Holiday inspired design with Darth Vader in snow globe, snowflake, present, and candy canes

''Up to snow good for the hoildays'' text

Glitter details in design

Cropped hem with ruched detail

60% cotton / 40% polyester

Star Wars Holiday Four-Pack Puzzle Set – $34.99

Set of four holiday-themed Star Wars jigsaw puzzles

500 pieces each

Ages 10+

Puzzles: 14'' H x 21'' W (when assembled)

Disney nuiMOs Star Wars Holiday Baking Accessory Set – $12.99

Five-piece set includes apron, two oven mitts, cookie, and stocking

Apron with screen art of Darth Vader and ''On the Sith Day of Xmas''

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Star Wars Holiday Pajamas – $12.99

Set includes top, pants and beanie

Allover print features Star Wars icons, snowflakes, and more

