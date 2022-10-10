Christmas 2022: Star Wars Holiday Apparel and Ewok Plush Bring Festive Fun to shopDisney

Ho ho ho, the holidays are on the way and this winter you can celebrate with festive merchandise inspired by the galaxy far, far away. As the most magical season rolls around, shopDisney is showcasing fun Star Wars apparel and accessories featuring Darth Vader, Ewoks, and more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- As the year winds to a close, Disney is encouraging fans to get a jumpstart on their seasonal shopping with warm wintery essentials that are full of Christmas magic.
- Among this newest arrivals on shopDisney are Star Wars shirts and plush that will fit in with whatever galaxy you call home.
- The assortment includes:
- Spirit Jerseys
- Button Down Shirt
- Medium Ewok Plush
- Baby Pajamas
- Droid Factory Advent Calendar
- Droid Figure
- nuiMO Accessories
- Whether you’re treating yourself to Star Wars faves or planning to gift the galaxy to those you love, you can’t get wrong with these options that are available now on shopDisney.
- Prices range from $14.99-$129.99. Links to the Star Wars Christmas Collection can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Wicket Ewok Holiday Plush – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Medium 11 3/4'' – $24.99
- Embroidered features
- Furry tufts
- Satin ''candy cane''
- Polyester
- Approx. 11 3/4'' H
Star Wars Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – $24.99
- One piece sleeper
- Characters include Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO and Stormtrooper
- Snap placket at back
- Row of snaps inside legs
- Recycled polyester
Ewoks Christmas T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars – $19.99
- Soft jersey fabric
- Christmas themed Ewok screen art on front and back
- Red and white striped sewn-on fabric patch
- Crew neck
- Vented hem
- 60% BCI cotton / 40% recycled polyester
Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar – $69.99
- Comes with 24 build-a-droid pieces that make five full droids, plus a bonus completed droid making six droids in total.
- Comes in sandcrawler design box
- Ages 3+
R6-SN0 Christmas Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars – $14.99
- Fully sculpted R6-SN0 droid figure
- Rotating head
- Ages 3+
- Approx. 3 1/4'' x 1 1/4'' x 1 3/4''
Ewok Christmas Sweater for Kids by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $79.99
- Ribbed crew neck
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- 100% cotton
Ewok Christmas Zip Cardigan for Adults by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars – $129.99
- Intarsia knit cardigan
- Color block design with candy canes, snowflakes, presents and
- Festive ''Star Wars'' text on back
- Ribbed collar neck
- Zip-up front
- Dropped shoulders
- Cotton
Star Wars Christmas Shirt for Adults – $59.99
- Allover Holiday print with Christmas trees, candy canes, snow flakes, presents and snow globes with Star Wars characters
- Characters include Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Ewok, C-3PO, and R2-D2
- 60% viscose / 40% cotton
Darth Vader Cropped Christmas T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars – $29.99
- Holiday inspired design with Darth Vader in snow globe, snowflake, present, and candy canes
- ''Up to snow good for the hoildays'' text
- Glitter details in design
- Cropped hem with ruched detail
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
Star Wars Holiday Four-Pack Puzzle Set – $34.99
- Set of four holiday-themed Star Wars jigsaw puzzles
- 500 pieces each
- Ages 10+
- Puzzles: 14'' H x 21'' W (when assembled)
Disney nuiMOs Star Wars Holiday Baking Accessory Set – $12.99
- Five-piece set includes apron, two oven mitts, cookie, and stocking
- Apron with screen art of Darth Vader and ''On the Sith Day of Xmas''
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Star Wars Holiday Pajamas – $12.99
- Set includes top, pants and beanie
- Allover print features Star Wars icons, snowflakes, and more
Holiday Magic on shopDisney:
If you love what you see here, good news, the Holiday Shop is open for business. With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!
Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.