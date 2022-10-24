Photos: New “The Mandalorian” Medallion Dispenser Installed at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

Fans of The Mandalorian can take home a piece of the show with a new medallion dispenser located at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Four new coin designs are featured in this medallion dispenser, featuring four different characters/designs from The Mandalorian.
- They include:
- The Mandalorian himself
- Grogu (Baby Yoda)
- Ahsoka Tano
- The Mythosaur Skull
- All four coins are available to purchase for $15.
- Here’s what the back of the medallions looks like.
