World Celebration to Finally Open at EPCOT This December

The transformation of the central area of EPCOT into World Celebration will finally begin welcoming guests this December.

What’s Happening:

Announced this morning at Destination D23

World Celebration will unite the front of the park, tying together the other two new EPCOT neighborhoods, World Discovery and World Nature.

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens will have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

It will also be home to the new CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall

World Celebration will also anchor the park’s renowned festivals.

It is also where guests will discover Dreamers Point, an inspiring overlook showcasing a statue of Walt Disney called “Walt the Dreamer.”

The completion of the last of the park’s three neighborhoods will be the latest major milestone multi-year transformation of EPCOT.

The nearby Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will officially open on October 16th