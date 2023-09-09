New “Zootopia” Show Set to Replace “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It’s soon going to be really tough to be a bug, as a new Zootopia-themed show is coming soon to the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Announced this morning at Destination D23 Zootopia is being created for the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

is being created for the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The current concept for the new Zootopia experience has guests visiting the different biomes you only glimpse in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters.

experience has guests visiting the different biomes you only glimpse in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters. This new show will replace It’s Tough to be a Bug, which has called that theater home since it opened with Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998.

The concept art seems to indicate that an Officer Clawhauser animatronic will be featured in the show, in the location currently home to Hopper.

Imagineers are currently finalizing the concept and more details will be coming in the future.

