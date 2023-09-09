New “Zootopia” Show Set to Replace “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

It’s soon going to be really tough to be a bug, as a new Zootopia-themed show is coming soon to the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced this morning at Destination D23, a new show based on Zootopia is being created for the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • The current concept for the new Zootopia experience has guests visiting the different biomes you only glimpse in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters.
  • This new show will replace It’s Tough to be a Bug, which has called that theater home since it opened with Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998.
  • The concept art seems to indicate that an Officer Clawhauser animatronic will be featured in the show, in the location currently home to Hopper.
  • Imagineers are currently finalizing the concept and more details will be coming in the future.
  • Earlier this week, Shanghai Disneyland showed off their new Zootopia land, which is opening later this year.

More News from Destination D23:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.