First Look at Zootopia Opening Later This Year at Shanghai Disney Resort

Disney has shared a first look at all that is coming soon to the Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, which will be opened by the end of the year. They shared details on the new experiences as well as food and beverages coming to this new land.

What’s Happening:

Save the day on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit Attraction

Get ready to become a rookie police officer at the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD).

Set after the Walt Disney Animation Studios film’s timeline, residents of Zootopia are gearing up for a big concert celebrating Zootopia Day featuring Gazelle.

Quick look at some of the Audio Animatronics pic.twitter.com/HYmQzJtbzw — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 5, 2023

When you walk into the ZPD for orientation, you’ll be greeted by Officer Clawhauser.

Suddenly, an alarm sounds and you’ll be whisked away to an emergency briefing delivered by Chief Bogo where you’ll learn that Gazelle has been kidnapped — on the day of the anticipated concert.

Before you know it, you’ll be assigned to back up Officer Judy Hopps and her partner, Nick Wilde, now officially a police officer, in an action-filled police chase.

Here you will traverse across Zootopia’s iconic terrains, sliding across the ice of Tundra Town, prowling for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, sharing a too-close-for-comfort encounter at Mystic Springs Oasis, and plummeting from the canopies of the Rainforest District all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle.

Meet and interact with many of your favorite characters from Zootopia

One-of-a-kind live entertainment experiences await, bringing Disney Animation’s Zootopia and its residents to life! Catch a glimpse of many of your favorite characters, including Fru Fru and her father Mr. Big, along with Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel, and even the Hopps family who appear to interact amongst themselves throughout the day from the windows of Zootopia’s beautifully iconic buildings.

You’ll also be able to take a selfie with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde at the Zootopia Recruitment Station.

Familiar treats and shopping awaits

There are so many delicious Zootopified food and beverage offerings await at Jumbeaux’s Cafe, an ice cream shop that fans of the movie may recognize.

Enjoy a sweet yet tart paw-shaped Disney Zootopia popsicle, as seen in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, grab a Chocolate Marshmallow to fuel your park adventures, or try Officer Clawhauser’s favorite donuts.

Head into Fashions by Fru Fru, owned by resident fashionista, Fru Fru, which is right by the entrance of Mane Street.

Shop for the perfect gifts for family and friends amongst hundreds of different themed products including the Zootopia Cute collection as well as fun new headwear, apparel, accessories and more.

Inside the store, you’ll also find two special areas themed after Yax and Duke Weaselton.